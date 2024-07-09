Rohit Saraf shares BTS glimpse from ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Rohit Saraf gave his fans a sneak peek into the world of his upcoming romantic film ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ with a recent Instagram post straight from Mumbai. The talented actor, popular for his roles in various popular films, including ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’, is here to charm audiences once again alongside stars like Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra in this new directorial venture by Shashank Khaitan.

In his Instagram story, Rohit shared a behind-the-scenes shot featuring the film’s clapboard, offering a glimpse into the bustling set and hinting at the excitement surrounding the project. His caption tagged key figures involved in the production, including Shashank Khaitan, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and others, suggesting a tight-knit and enthusiastic team driving the film forward.

The buzz around ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ has been steadily building, with co-stars like Varun Dhawan also sharing moments from the set recently. Varun, in a separate Instagram story, shared a candid photo enjoying a cup of tea, extending thanks to his co-star Sanya Malhotra for the pleasant break amidst filming.

The film, produced by industry stalwarts Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, is slated for release on April 18, 2025, promising to be a delightful treat for fans of romantic dramas.

Beyond his work on ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, Rohit Saraf is reportedly in talks for a pivotal role in ‘Thug Life’, a high-profile project directed by legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan. The news has sparked excitement among fans, marking Rohit’s anticipated debut into the pan-India cinematic realm.

With shooting underway and the film might release in late 2024, Rohit is ready to showcase his versatility once again, leaving a lasting impression on audiences with his upcoming projects. His dedication to his craft and growing body of work continue to cement his status as a rising star in the film industry.

As fans eagerly await more updates from the sets of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ and ‘Thug Life’, Rohit Saraf remains at the forefront of Bollywood’s new generation, showcasing talent and charisma that promise great things to come.