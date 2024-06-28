Rohit Saraf opens up on failure of “Ishq Vishk Rebound”

‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Naila Grrewal, and Jibraan Khan, has failed to resonate among the audience and has performed poorly at the box office after its release this week.

Nipun Dharmadhikari ‘s Ishq Vishk Rebound is a romantic comedy that follows the lives of four friends who explore the themes of friendship, love, and self-discovery in their life journeys. Rohit Saraf played the lead role in the film.

In a recent interview with News18, Rohit shared his views about the poor performance of the movie. He said that it was out of his ‘control’ to ensure how people perceived the film but he is happy that the audience appreciated his performance.

Talking about the performance of his first film he said, “I feel like I had such high expectations from myself and it came to my performance in the film because all this while I had a dream that I wanted to be a mainstream hero and I wanted to do a mainstream film” He also added that to meet up those expectations he has worked tremendously every single day and tried to ensure that his director and producer remain happy with his work.

He added that irrespective of the outcome he presents his best to the audience. He said, “What I can control is that I ensure that I deliver my 100% and I think I was able to do that. I’m also extremely happy and grateful that every single person who has loved my performance has reached out – specifically people from the fraternity – from critics to the media and every single person who watched it sent really heart-warming messages,”

He also shared his opinion on the diverse reactions received by his film. “For today’s generation, who we made the film for, the feedback has been positive. I respect those who didn’t enjoy it because everyone is entitled to their opinion,” said the actor.

He also accepted that the diverse views helps him improve his craft. He said “It actually drives me even more when I see somebody who says that they didn’t like this. Eventually, as actors, we want the audience like us.”

Rohit Saraf’s positive way of dealing with the mixed views for his movie displays his perseverance as an actor who is committed to entertain the audience by continuously striving to improve his craft.