‘Inside Out 2’ becomes Pixar’s top grosser, surpasses ‘Incredibles 2’

After its release on June 14, ‘Inside Out 2’ has achieved a remarkable milestone in Pixar’s history by surpassing ‘Incredibles 2’ to become the studio’s highest-grossing movie ever. According to reports from Variety, the sequel has raked in an impressive $1.25 billion globally, edging past the previous record held by ‘Incredibles 2’ at $1.24 billion.

This places ‘Inside Out 2’ as the fourth highest-grossing animated film of all time, trailing behind blockbusters like ‘Frozen’ with $1.29 billion, ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ at $1.36 billion, and ‘Frozen II’ with $1.45 billion in earnings.

The success of ‘Inside Out 2’ builds on the foundation laid by its predecessor, which grossed $859 million worldwide upon its release in 2015. The sequel’s rapid ascent to the top was expected, given Disney’s earlier announcement that it became the fastest animated film to reach $1 billion globally, achieving this milestone in less than three weeks post-release.

Joining the elite club of animated films to cross the $1 billion mark, ‘Inside Out 2’ marks a significant achievement for Pixar. It is notably the first animated movie since ‘Barbie’ in July 2023 to accomplish this feat.

Directed by Kelsey Mann, ‘Inside Out 2’ continues the story of Riley, now navigating the complexities of puberty and high school with a new set of emotions including Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Nostalgia, alongside the original cast of Joy, Sadness, Fear, Anger, and Disgust.

Actress Amy Poehler, who voices Joy, expressed her excitement about the sequel, noting how the first film naturally set the stage for further exploration of Riley’s emotional journey. “I’ve been bugging Pete Docter and the team for years, asking when they were going to make another one,” Poehler shared with PEOPLE. She praised the creative approach taken by the filmmakers, describing it as “genius.”

‘Inside Out 2’ continues to draw audiences to theaters worldwide, cementing its place as a cultural and box office phenomenon.