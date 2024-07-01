‘Inside Out 2’ becomes first 2024 film to hit $1 bn at global box office

Since the release of Disney’s ‘Inside Out 2’ after a nine-year hiatus, the film has shattered records across the board. It quickly surpassed Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune 2’ to claim the title of the year’s biggest opening film. Recently, ‘Inside Out 2’ crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, becoming the first film of the year to achieve this milestone.

In its opening weekend, the film raked in $151 million domestically, outpacing both ‘Dune 2’ and ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’. Within 19 days of release, ‘Inside Out 2’ grossed $469.3 million in North America and $545.5 million internationally, totaling over $1.015 billion worldwide. This makes it one of only 11 animated films to join the billion-dollar club, with 8 of those belonging to Disney. Notably, ‘Inside Out 2’ is the fastest animated release to reach this milestone.

Maintaining its dominance, the film has held the top spot at the box office for three consecutive weekends, making it the highest-grossing movie of the year both domestically and globally. It has also surpassed the lifetime collections of its predecessor, 2015’s “Inside Out”, which grossed $859 million worldwide. Additionally, ‘Inside Out 2’ outpaced Disney’s ‘Frozen 2’, achieving the same feat in just 19 days, compared to 25 for its predecessor.

In India, the film has been particularly successful, grossing ₹101.48 crores (approximately $12.7 million) within 19 days of release, making it the quickest animated film to join the ₹100 crore club in the country.

Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen, the sequel revisits Riley’s story as a 13-year-old navigating adolescence in San Francisco. The film introduces new emotions—Anxiety, Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy—adding depth to the protagonist’s journey. Featuring an ensemble cast including returning voices Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan, alongside new additions Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Adele Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, and Kensington Tallman, ‘Inside Out 2’ continues to captivate audiences worldwide.