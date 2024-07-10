‘Indian 2’ stars rally behind Telangana’s anti-drug campaign

The team behind the upcoming movie ‘Indian 2’, including stars Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Samuthirakani, and director S Shankar, has lent their support to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s initiative against drug abuse. This move comes after a recent controversy sparked by Siddharth’s remarks during a press event.

The ‘Indian 2’ stars collaborated on an awareness video promoting the Telangana government’s efforts for a drug-free society. The video, shared by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy himself, features heartfelt messages from the actors. Kamal Haasan, in the video, emphasizes, “Please say no to drugs. I commend the Telangana government for spreading this important message through such media campaigns.”

Siddharth, addressing the misunderstanding that arose from his previous comments, clarified his stance in a subsequent video. “In our movie ‘Indian 2’, we advocate zero tolerance against corruption and drugs. I wholeheartedly support Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his efforts to combat drug abuse,” he stated.

Earlier this month, CM Revanth Reddy urged the film industry to participate in raising awareness about drug abuse and cybercrime. He emphasized that industry leaders should fulfill their social responsibilities alongside seeking governmental support for ticket price hikes.

‘Indian 2’ marks the return of Kamal Haasan and director S Shankar, reprising their roles from the 1996 hit ‘Indian’. The film, a sequel known for its vigilante narrative, continues to generate buzz with its star-studded cast including Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal. Music for the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, with notable writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravanakumar contributing to the script.

The franchise’s first poster released during the Pongal festival in 2020. It showcases Kamal Haasan in his iconic character as Senapathy. He is a vigilante fighting for justice against societal ills.

With the ‘Indian 2’ team’s proactive stance in supporting social initiatives, their involvement serves as a testament to the power of cinema in promoting positive societal change. As they unite to amplify the message of a drug-free Telangana, their efforts are poised to resonate deeply with audiences, reinforcing the importance of collective responsibility in safeguarding our communities.

Through their collaborative efforts with the Telangana government, Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, Samuthirakani, and S Shankar exemplify how the entertainment industry can play a pivotal role in shaping public discourse and fostering a more aware and responsible society.