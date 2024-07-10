Deepika Padukone champions self-care in new Instagram post

Actress Deepika Padukone, riding high on the success of her recent film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, has taken to social media to emphasize the importance of self-care during Self-Care Month. In a heartfelt Instagram post, she shared her personal approach to nurturing well-being, advocating for daily acts of self-care rather than limiting it to a designated month.

“It’s Self-Care Month! But why wait for a special occasion to prioritize self-care when we can integrate it into our daily routines?” wrote Padukone. Known for her affinity for nature, she expressed how spending time outdoors is deeply therapeutic for her. Acknowledging that not everyone has easy access to such spaces, she encouraged her followers to find moments for themselves wherever possible, even if it means simply stepping away momentarily from daily pressures.

Padukone credited her father for teaching her the value of taking breaks to pause, breathe, and realign her thoughts. She humorously noted, “For those of you who smoke, those breaks don’t count!” Her message resonated with many, urging them to join her in making self-care a habitual practice.

On the professional front, Padukone’s latest cinematic venture, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, has garnered attention for its unique premise. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani.

Inspired by Hindu scriptures, the movie marks the beginning of the Kalki Cinematic Universe, set in a futuristic world post-apocalypse in the year 2898 AD. The storyline revolves around a group’s quest to protect Kalki, the unborn child of SUM-80, a pivotal lab subject.

Deepika Padukone’s dual success in both her personal advocacy for self-care and her professional achievements underscores her influence as both an actress and a voice for holistic well-being.