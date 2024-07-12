‘Indian 2’ hits theatres: Fans celebrate Kamal Haasan’s return

Chennai erupted in excitement as Kamal Haasan’s much-anticipated film, ‘Indian 2,’ finally graced the big screens on July 12, following a lengthy production process that spanned nearly four years. The release drew throngs of fans to cinemas across the city, eager to witness the sequel to the beloved 1996 film, ‘Indian.’

From the early hours of Friday morning, devoted fans flocked to theatres like the Rohini in Koyambedu, many proudly donning T-shirts emblazoned with Haasan’s iconic image from the film. The atmosphere was electric, with some fans celebrating the momentous occasion by bursting firecrackers outside the cinema halls, setting the tone for what promised to be an exhilarating cinematic experience.

Among the excited crowd was actor and director Nassar, who also made his way to a theatre to catch the film on its opening day. Speaking to reporters, Nassar shared his enthusiasm, stating, “Like millions of people, I am also eagerly waiting to watch the film. I know that director Shankar and Kamal will deliver many surprises.” His words encapsulated the sentiment of many fans who had been anticipating the film’s release for years.

‘Indian 2’ reunites Kamal Haasan with renowned director S. Shankar, who helmed the original film. This sequel promises to delve deeper into the story of vigilante Veerasekaran Senapathy, with Haasan reprising his role. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar, all contributing to what fans hope will be a gripping narrative.

The excitement for ‘Indian 2’ has been building since the first poster was revealed during the Pongal festival in 2020. The striking image featured Kamal Haasan’s character standing defiantly with handcuffed hands and his signature twisted finger gesture, hinting at the film’s intense themes and action-packed storyline.

Music plays a significant role in the film’s allure, with the score composed by the talented Anirudh Ravichander. The screenplay has been crafted by a team of writers, including Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravanakumar, ensuring a well-rounded narrative that resonates with audiences.

Produced by Lyca Productions, ‘Indian 2’ has generated considerable buzz leading up to its release, and the turnout at theatres on opening day reflects this enthusiasm. Fans of all ages gathered, eager to support their favorite star and experience the cinematic spectacle firsthand.

As the lights dimmed and the film began, it was clear that ‘Indian 2’ was not just another movie release; it was a celebration of cinema, a testament to the enduring legacy of Kamal Haasan, and a moment that many fans had been waiting to witness for years. The excitement in the air was palpable, marking the beginning of a new chapter in one of Indian cinema’s most iconic franchises.