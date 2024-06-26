Kamal Haasan praises Shah Rukh taking no fees in ‘Hey Ram’

In a recent event, Kamal Haasan shared a touching anecdote about Shah Rukh Khan’s dedication to the film industry. During the trailer launch of ‘Indian 2’, Haasan recalled how Khan, affectionately known as SRK, chose not to charge a single penny for his role in the 2000 film ‘Hey Ram’. Haasan reminisced, “Shah Rukh Sahib made that film for free. What more do you need?”

Haasan’s words highlighted SRK’s passion for cinema. “That’s not something a superstar would do. It takes a true fan of cinema, a connoisseur of art, and a good actor. I’m ever thankful to him,” Haasan added, reflecting on their shared love for the craft.

‘Hey Ram’, a film written, directed, and produced by Haasan, deals with India’s Partition and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. Haasan also played the lead role, making the film a personal and professional milestone.

Beyond discussing ‘Hey Ram’, Haasan opened up about the challenges faced during the making of ‘Indian 2’. The film’s production was significantly impacted by COVID-19 and on-set accidents, which inflated the budget and caused delays. However, Haasan praised director S. Shankar and Lyca Productions for their unwavering commitment. “The tenacity of purpose of both the director and the producer has to be applauded even before the film becomes a hit. Because it’s very easy to let go. They didn’t do that,” he said, acknowledging their dedication despite the hurdles.

Meanwhile, fans were treated to an exciting trailer for ‘Indian 2’ by Lyca Productions on social media. The trailer, brimming with action, showcases Kamal Haasan in a series of thrilling stunts and disguises. It introduces Siddharth’s character, who questions societal flaws, and reintroduces Haasan’s character, Senapathy, a freedom fighter turned vigilante.

In one striking line from the trailer, Haasan’s character declares, “This is the second war of independence. You take the Gandhian approach, while I take Netaji’s approach,” highlighting the film’s intense narrative.

‘Indian 2’, a sequel to the 1996 film ‘Indian’, reunites Haasan and director S. Shankar. The film stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal, with music by Anirudh Ravichander. Written by Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu, and Lakshmi Saravanakumar, ‘Indian 2’ is set to release on July 12, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film’s first poster was unveiled during the Pongal festival in 2020, building anticipation for this long-awaited sequel.

Fans eagerly await the release, hoping ‘Indian 2’ will deliver the same impactful storytelling and powerful performances that made the original a classic.