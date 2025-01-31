“Imma be your Pokemon”: Badshah drops Pokemon music video

Indian rapper Badshah is making history with a fresh musical twist on Pokemon. His latest track, ‘Imma Be Your Pokemon’, is ready to introduce Indian beats to a global audience through an exciting collaboration with the legendary franchise.

The song, paired with India’s first-ever Pokemon music video, features fan-favorite characters like Pikachu and Jigglypuff dancing to Badshah’s signature style.

Sharing his excitement, Badshah said, “I’ve always loved Pokemon—the adventures, the friendships, the determination. Collaborating with such an iconic brand is a dream come true.”

At its heart, ‘Imma Be Your Pokemon’ celebrates loyalty and companionship. The rapper describes it as an anthem of togetherness, just like the bond between Pokemon and their trainers.

“It’s about being there for someone no matter what. I can’t wait for fans to vibe to this track and share it with their loved ones,” he added.

The music video promises an electrifying mix of vibrant Pokemon animation, immersive storytelling, and cinematic visuals.

Beyond the Pokemon hype, Badshah has been making headlines for reasons beyond music. Last month, he mysteriously wiped his Instagram clean after Honey Singh publicly addressed their long-standing rift.

Fueling speculation, Badshah recently paused his performance at GraFest 2024 to speak about his equation with Singh.

“For a long time, I held a grudge, but I’ve decided to let it go. There were more people trying to create differences between us than those who wanted us to stay together. I just want to wish him well,” he told the crowd.