Saif Ali Khan attack: facial recognition confirms accused’s identity

Following the stir around fingerprint mismatch and the judicial custody of Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, the accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, the Mumbai police have announced a breakthrough. The facial recognition report of Shehzad and the man in the CCTV is positive. Seems like the police has the culprit, however, Shehzad’s father continues to believe his son is being framed.

Facial Recognition Breakthrough: does the police have the real culprit?

Amid speculations of Shehzad’s face not being identical to the accused caught on CCTV, the Mumbai police conducted a facial recognition test. Subsequently, on Friday, the police received the forensic science laboratory (FSL) report. A senior police officer told the Indian Express that the study concluded that Shehzad’s photo and images of the intruder in various CCTV footage are a positive match.

Advertisement

The officer also iterated that apart from the facial recognition report, they have strong technical evidence. These include CCTV footage, mobile phone location, and the IPDR (internet protocol details report) to establish the Bangladeshi national’s role and presence in the area during the incident. Meanwhile, as per reports, Shehzad’s father is claiming that the Mumbai Police is “framing” his son in the stabbing case. Moreover, he will visit the Indian High Commission to protest the arrest of his son.

Advertisement

Accused in judicial custody in connection to the Saif Ali Khan attack case

Prior to the facial recognition report development, on Wednesday, the Bandra Court sent Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad to a 14-day judicial custody. The court’s decision came after the police sought a two-day extension of his custody for further investigation. However, the court noted that there were no fresh grounds to justify the extension. The magistrate observed that the investigation was seemingly complete and that no new evidence made way. Meanwhile, the court iterated that the police can request fresh custody if any new developments surfaced within the permissible time frame.

The fingerprint fiasco

Recent reports suggested that Shehzad’s fingerprints didn’t match the prints obtained from Saif’s house. As reported by NDTV, according to sources, Mumbai Police sent the fingerprints found at Saif’s home to the fingerprint bureau of the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A system-generated report established that the prints do not match Shezad’s. As per sources, the CID has informed Mumbai Police that the test result is negative. Following this, Mumbai Police sent more samples for further testing.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor request paparazzi not to click Taimur and Jeh

The shocking incident took place on January 16. Saif Ali Khan suffered six injuries during his scuffle with the intruder in his Mumbai abode. During the confrontation, the perpetrator stabbed the actor. A doctor from the hospital revealed that the actor suffered six injuries with one being very close to his spine. As per the FIR by Saif’s house staff, the thief was first seen in Jeh’s room. Upon confrontation, he demanded Rs 1 crore.