Actress Ihana Dhillon is busy shooting for a Punjabi film. She says it feels like a big family on the set, of people working towards to create something wonderful.

Titled “Bhoot Uncle: Tussi Great Ho”, the film also stars Raj Babbar, Jaya Prada and Gurpreet Ghuggi. Directed by KC Bokadia, the film is currently being shot in various places across Punjab.

“It’s a wonderful cast and we are having a great time shooting this film. Of course, all the precautions and protocols are in place and it feels like one big family working towards creating something wonderful,” said Ihana.

“It’s a great script. The humour is amazing and it’s a complete family entertainer. Punjabi movies have gone far and wide off late and we are sure this movie will break boundaries and will reach out to a bigger audience,” she added.