Ajay Devgn’s first look from Bhuj: The Pride of India is out.

Filmmaker Abhishek Dudhaiya shared the first look of Ajay as an Indian Air Force( IAF) pilot on his official Twitter account.

Sharing the intense Ajay picture on Twitter, Abhishek tweeted, “It’s a privilege to present @ajaydevgn sir’s first look as Sq. Ld. Vijay Karnik from my upcoming directorial film #BhujThePrideOfIndia . #14Aug2020.”

As mentioned in the tweet, Ajay Devgn will essay the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik in Bhuj.

The film’s release date was also mentioned in the tweet.

Bhuj will release a day before Independence Day 2020.

Ajay will also be seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, another palette of patriotic films.

Bhuj: The Pride of India talks about the 1971 Indo-Pak War and the story of 300 brave women from Madhapur village of Gujarat’s Kutch district.

These women played an important role in helping India win the war by coming together to rebuild and repair the only runway in Bhuj, which was crucial for the Indian side.

Bhuj will also feature a stellar cast including the likes of Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Ammy Virk, Ihana Dhillon, and South Indian actor Pranitha Subash.

Pranitha will be making her Bollywood debut with Bhuj: The Pride of India.

The film will clash with John Abraham’s Attack and Priyadarshan’s Hungama 2 on 14 August 2020.