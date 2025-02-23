‘Girls Will Be Girls’ wins big at Spirit Awards 2025 for Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal

Bollywood power couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have made history with their debut production, ‘Girls Will Be Girls’. The film won the prestigious John Cassavetes Award at the 2025 Independent Spirit Awards, marking the first time an Indian film has received this honor. This category celebrates outstanding feature films made on a budget of under $1 million.

For Richa Chadha, this victory is nothing short of surreal. “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve created with ‘Girls Will Be Girls’,” she shared. “This film isn’t just a personal achievement—it’s the result of a dedicated team believing in its message.”

Advertisement

She also acknowledged the significance of the moment, saying, “Being the first Indian actor and producer to win an Independent Spirit Award is an incredible honor. This isn’t just my win—it’s a win for everyone pushing for diverse and authentic storytelling.”

Advertisement

Ali Fazal echoed the sentiment, calling the award a landmark moment for independent filmmaking in India. “The spirit of indie films is about taking risks, telling raw and honest stories, and challenging the norm. ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ does exactly that. I’m proud to be part of a film that is breaking boundaries and making history.”

Directed and written by Shuchi Talati, ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ delves into the life of Mira, a young girl at a strict boarding school in the Himalayas. As she navigates her sexual awakening, her mother—who never had the chance to explore her own desires—becomes an obstacle in her journey. The film stars Kani Kusruti, Preeti Panigrahi, and Kesav Binoy Kiran, and has received praises for its bold storytelling and emotional depth.

For director Shuchi Talati, this award is more than just recognition—it’s validation. “This film was a labor of love, and seeing it resonate with audiences and critics alike is beyond incredible. The cinema of John Cassavetes has always inspired me, and winning this award feels deeply personal.”

She also highlighted her partnership with Richa Chadha. She said, “I’m grateful that our friendship led to something so artistic and meaningful. This award is for our entire team and for all the women and girls whose voices need to be heard.”

The Independent Spirit Awards, known for celebrating groundbreaking cinema, saw ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ shine alongside other major winners like ‘Anora’ and Jesse Eisenberg’s ‘A Real Pain’.