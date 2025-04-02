‘Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary’ comes to Indian theatres on THIS date!

Get ready, Shin Chan fans! Everyone’s favorite mischief-maker is back on the big screen with an all-new, action-packed adventure. The latest film in the beloved franchise, ‘Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary’, is officially going to release in India on May 9, 2025.

A dino-sized adventure awaits!

Directed by Shinobu Sasaki, this time, our favorite troublemaker, Shinnosuke Nohara, and his gang land in the middle of a dinosaur-filled thrill ride. The story unfolds on Dino’s Island, a cutting-edge theme park in Tokyo where prehistoric creatures have been resurrected.

What starts as an exciting summer vacation takes a wild turn when Shin Chan and his family stumble upon a baby dinosaur named Nana.

But it’s not all fun and games—danger lurks around the corner! A mysterious force is after Nana, and it’s up to Shin Chan, his ever-loyal dog Shiro, and the Kasukabe Defense Force to save their new scaly friend.

Cue the chaos—dinosaurs rampaging across Tokyo and Kasukabe, high-speed chases, and Shin Chan’s signature antics!

Director’s special message for Indian fans

Shinobu Sasaki is beyond thrilled about the film’s theatrical release in India. Sharing his excitement, he said, “The Shin Chan movie franchise has been loved for over 30 years, and I’m so happy it’s finally coming to theaters in India! ‘Our Dinosaur Diary’ is a story about summer memories, full of adventure and heartwarming moments. I hope audiences in India enjoy the cute baby dinosaur Nana, Shin Chan’s hilarious mischief, and the incredible animation of the dinosaurs on the big screen. Maybe it will even inspire some of you to visit Japan or revisit Shin Chan’s older adventures!”

Shin Chan in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu!

To make the experience even more special for Indian audiences, PVR Inox Pictures has teamed up with TV Asahi to bring the film in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Maiko Sumida, Head of Animation Sales & Development at TV Asahi, shared, “We are beyond excited to bring this Shin Chan movie to India! Whether you’re a child watching Shin Chan for the first time or a grown-up who grew up with him, this movie promises a fun-filled, nostalgic ride. With dubbing in regional languages, we hope fans across India have an unforgettable time at the theaters!”

Released last year in Japan, ‘Shin Chan: Our Dinosaur Diary’ received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. Now, the big question remains—will Indian audiences give it the same love? With Shin Chan’s massive fanbase in the country, it looks like this dino-adventure is all set to roar its way into hearts!