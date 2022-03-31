Hurdang movie trailer receives mixed reactions

The trailer for the upcoming movie Hurdang starring Sunny Kaushal was released on the 30th April 2022,and was shared by his brother Vicky Kaushal on his social media platform. With 725k views on YouTube in one day after release, this movie set in Allahabad in the 90s, revolves around the story of Daddu Thakur who inspires to be an IAS officer, and later goes on to lead an anti-reservation movement against the reservation commission which is to be passed by the central government. Before the trailer was released the movie gained attention after a song release which made fans anticipate the movie.

The trailer due to its subject brought social media users to respond in a disputed manner while some users, which also included Vicky Kaushals fans, welcomed the new perspective to the caste issue while some felt the need to introspect the issue with further study and then talked about in films.

While other users wrote that it is right to address this issue from a the perspective of an upper-caste narrative who supposedly suffer from caste based reservation. The fans think this movie will also showcase the reality of Indian education system

Some users felt that the movie fails to understand the difference between reservation based on economic conditions and caste, ad would be disastrous if such a concept is shown without factual accuracy.