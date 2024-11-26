Hugo Weaving on how Satyajit Ray shaped his love for Indian cinema

Hugo Weaving, the actor famous for his portrayal of Agent Smith in ‘The Matrix’, recently opened up about how legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray introduced him to Indian cinema.

Speaking at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Weaving reflected on the profound impact Ray’s films had on him at a young age.

The actor, currently promoting his latest film ‘The Rooster’, directed by Mark Leonard Winter, shared his admiration for Ray’s work, which he discovered at the age of 16. “I absolutely loved them,” Weaving said, particularly referring to ‘The Apu Trilogy’ and ‘Shatranj Ke Khilari’ (The Chess Players), calling them deeply moving experiences that shaped his understanding of Indian cinema.

Ray’s timeless storytelling, according to Weaving, played a key role in sparking his interest in Indian films.

At the IFFI, Weaving also discussed his role in ‘The Rooster’, an Australian comedy-drama. He revealed that his decision to join the project stemmed from both the compelling script and his longstanding collaboration with director Mark Leonard Winter.

“Mark and I have worked together numerous times and got on very well. We’ve had many wonderful discussions about films, filmmaking, and acting,” Hugo Weaving explained. He praised Winter’s vision for the film, saying it was the director’s passion and the character’s depth that ultimately drew him to the project.

Winter, speaking about the film, revealed that ‘The Rooster’ was born out of a personal and difficult period in his life. Struggling with mental health issues, he wanted to create something meaningful that could resonate with others, particularly in cultures like Australia and India, where men often find it difficult to open up about their emotional struggles. “I wanted to explore that through this film,” he shared.

As for the IFFI, which began on November 20 and runs until November 28, this year’s edition is showcasing over 180 international films, including 16 world premieres and 109 Indian premieres. The festival also pays tribute to four Indian cinema icons, marking the 100th birth anniversaries of actor-director Raj Kapoor, filmmaker Tapan Sinha, Telugu star Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and legendary playback singer Mohammed Rafi.