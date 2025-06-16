How Ronit Roy became king Someshwar for ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’

Ronit Roy, one of Indian television’s most admired actors, recently shared his journey of stepping into the royal shoes of King Someshwar, the father of Prithviraj Chauhan, in the historical drama ‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’.

Known for his powerful performances in shows like ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ and ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, Ronit revealed that this role pushed him both mentally and physically in ways he hadn’t experienced before.

When the role was first offered, Ronit was immediately intrigued. It wasn’t just another kingly figure—it was a warrior king, a man of action, which instantly caught his attention.

“The first time I met Abhimanyu Singh, the producer, I felt this pull toward the role,” Ronit recalled in a chat with IANS. “I loved the idea of portraying a warrior more than a ruler. It was exciting to take a step back in time and bring such a character to life. Plus, working again with Abhimanyu, who’s also a good friend, made it even more appealing.”

Portraying a historical figure, especially one not widely documented, came with its own set of challenges.

Ronit Roy explained that he had limited detailed references about King Someshwar, which meant he had to build the character from scattered sources and lean heavily on the script’s interpretation.

“There wasn’t much written about Someshwar’s personal life, but there are enough warriors and kings from history to draw inspiration from. I studied them, their mannerisms, their aura,” he said.

Ronit also highlighted that the script gave him a solid foundation to shape his performance, guiding him through the emotional and psychological layers of the character.

But beyond the emotional depth, there was a physical demand he couldn’t ignore. Playing a warrior meant looking the part, carrying a certain physicality that would convince the audience he belonged on the battlefield.

“For me, it wasn’t just about getting into costume. I had to physically prepare to match the stature and strength of a warrior king. That meant training, fitness, and truly embodying the spirit of a fighter,” he shared.

‘Chakravarti Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’ tells the story of one of India’s most celebrated rulers, chronicling his journey from a young prince to a legendary warrior. The show gives viewers a chance to see not just the battles he fought, but the formative years that shaped him into a hero.