Bloody Daddy OTT release: Everything about Shahid Kapoor’s new movie

Ali Abbas Zafar’s action thriller, “Bloody Daddy,” starring Shahid Kapoor, has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline centered around drug mafias. The film explores the intricate dynamics of a father-son relationship, portraying Shahid as an irresponsible father who transforms into a ruthless and relentless protector when it comes to his son’s safety. Drawing inspiration from the French film “Sleepless Night” (2011), the adaptation has garnered positive feedback from viewers. Alongside Shahid Kapoor, the movie features talented actors such as Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Diana Penty, and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles. “Bloody Daddy” is currently available for streaming on JioCinema, offering audiences an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience.
In a variation of Farzi’s audaciously amoral middle-class rebel, the protagonist of the film takes on the identity of another anti-hero who operates according to his own set of rules. Portrayed as a divorced individual and a father with much to prove, he finds pleasure in living on the edge and, according to his ex-wife’s claims, displaying a lack of responsibility. The character embraces a daring and unconventional lifestyle, embodying a sense of defiance that sets him apart from societal norms.
The film’s opening sequence unveils the man’s inclination to fearlessly venture into perilous territories. Accompanied by an aide, he orchestrates a daring drug heist in the early hours, taking place at Delhi’s Connaught Place. Tragically, the operation results in the death of one individual. In this audacious act, the protagonist seizes a duffle bag containing a staggering 500 million rupees’ worth of cocaine. This gripping and high-stakes event sets the stage for the intense narrative that follows.