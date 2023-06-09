Bloody Daddy OTT release: Everything about Shahid Kapoor’s new movie

In a variation of Farzi’s audaciously amoral middle-class rebel, the protagonist of the film takes on the identity of another anti-hero who operates according to his own set of rules. Portrayed as a divorced individual and a father with much to prove, he finds pleasure in living on the edge and, according to his ex-wife’s claims, displaying a lack of responsibility. The character embraces a daring and unconventional lifestyle, embodying a sense of defiance that sets him apart from societal norms.

The film’s opening sequence unveils the man’s inclination to fearlessly venture into perilous territories. Accompanied by an aide, he orchestrates a daring drug heist in the early hours, taking place at Delhi’s Connaught Place. Tragically, the operation results in the death of one individual. In this audacious act, the protagonist seizes a duffle bag containing a staggering 500 million rupees’ worth of cocaine. This gripping and high-stakes event sets the stage for the intense narrative that follows.