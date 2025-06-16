Abhishek Banerjee meets Kamal Haasan in Chennai, receives high praise for ‘Stolen’

Actor Abhishek Banerjee recently had a memorable moment in Chennai when he met the legendary Kamal Haasan, who personally praised his latest film ‘Stolen’.

For Abhishek, this was more than just a casual meeting, it was a dream come true.

Speaking about the encounter, Abhishek shared, “I grew up in Kalpakkam near Chennai, watching Kamal Haasan sir’s films. He’s always been a legend to me—a huge inspiration. To hear such warm words from him about ‘Stolen’ is surreal. I will carry this moment with me forever.”

The team behind ‘Stolen’—including director Karan Tejpal and producer Gaurav Dhingra—joined Abhishek in Chennai for the special meeting. It was a celebration of their hard work, which has resonated not just with audiences but with cinema greats like Kamal Haasan.

‘Stolen’ tells a gripping story about the kidnapping of a five-month-old baby belonging to a poor tribal woman. Two wealthy brothers, Gautam and Raman, who witness the crime, decide to step in and help.

What begins as a rescue mission soon unravels deeper, uncomfortable truths about society that often go unnoticed.

The film’s powerful narrative and layered storytelling have earned it international acclaim. ‘Stolen’ premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, received a special mention at the Zurich Film Festival, and also drew a packed audience at the BFI London Film Festival.

Directed by Karan Tejpal and produced by Gaurav Dhingra under Jungle Book Studio, the film also stars Shubham and Mia Maelzer in key roles alongside Abhishek Banerjee.

Interestingly, Abhishek’s journey with ‘Stolen’ wasn’t without its own challenges. A few days ago, the actor opened up about how particular he is when choosing his roles.

“When I first read the script, I really liked the story, but I wasn’t completely convinced by some of the creative aspects, especially how my character’s emotions would evolve,” he said.

Abhishek is known for his commitment to fully immersing himself in his characters. “If I don’t feel it in my gut, I can’t deliver it on screen,” he explained.

What’s more, Abhishek wasn’t just an actor on this project—he also stepped in as an executive producer. This dual role led to intense creative discussions with producer Gaurav Dhingra. In fact, at one point, Abhishek almost walked away from the film due to differences in vision.

However, instead of clashing, the two found common ground. “What I really appreciate about Gaurav is that he made me feel heard. That’s rare in this industry,” Abhishek said. “We didn’t let our differences become a battle of egos. We used those conversations to push the film to a higher level. Great collaborations are born from honest disagreements.”

Once they resolved their creative concerns, everything quickly fell into place. “Two days after we aligned, we were already on set. The rest, as they say, is history.”