‘I Hope to Continue Representing India at Cannes and Make My Country Proud’: Hina Khan

Bollywood actress Hina Khan has had two most splendid Cannes Film Festival experiences so far. Her debut at the French Rivera in 2019 was an eventful one and her second outing there in 2022 has also been an experience that she will forever cherish.

“Representing India on the global platform is a huge deal. And I consider that very high honour. I am so glad that I got to do it at both of my Cannes appearances. I sincerely hope that I continue to get this opportunity every time”, said Hina.

Hina was fortunate enough to have the posters for both her films, Lines and the Indo-English feature Country of Blind, unveiled at the famous film festival.

“I recall launching Lines’ poster and the adulation that surrounded it,” Hina said. It only got bigger when I unveiled the poster for Country of Blind. Both films have a special place in my heart for distinct reasons, and their presence at Cannes just added to their significance. At that time, I couldn’t have asked for anything more!”

She went on to explain why her attendance at Cannes is so important to her. “Cannes is a festival where filmmakers from all over the world gather to celebrate cinema and represent their own countries. I feel really privileged to have had the opportunity to represent my country on that stage. That is my goal: to represent India and make it shine on the global stage “Hina admits.

The film festival was hosted online in 2020, and many guests were unable to attend the event in 2021 due to vaccinations. Hina continued, “Talking about it, “The pandemic threw everything into disarray. It was, nevertheless, invigorating to return to Cannes after a two-year absence. What was also a pleasant surprise was seeing how much Indian representation has expanded since 2019. It was wonderful to see so many Indian actresses and actors represent India on the red carpet. In truth, the stuff provided at Cannes this year was also extremely enjoyable. I’m relieved to find that COVID has no negative impact on anyone’s mood.”