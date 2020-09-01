In the current scenario when things like ‘social distancing’ and ‘stay-at-home’ are gradually becoming a norm for us, music streaming and discovery platform Flutin has come up with a first-of-its-kind virtual talent hunt show titled ‘HomeStars Rapchik’ for the aspiring rap artists of India.

Rapchik is designed as an entirely online event, wherein budding rap artists, regardless of their age, gender, or language, etc., are allowed to submit their entries and participate from the comfort of their homes. The show, which aims to find the “next big rap icons of our country”, is offering a total cash prize of up to Rs1 lakh for the top 3 contestants; besides, the winner of the show will be provided with an opportunity to release their own track/rap composition produced by and supported by Flutin.

Notably, the show features an esteemed jury panel consisting of renowned names from India’s music industry; while “Prince of Bhangra” Sukhbir Singh and Rajiee M Shinde, music & infotainment industry veteran and CXO, Flutin are named as the Grand Masters, Rap star RCR aka Rohit Kumar Chaudhary and singer & musical artist Misty Bharadwaj will be the other two judges on the show.

All episodes of HomeStars Rapchik will be streamed on Flutin’s mobile app, website, and social media channels for the viewers/audience to watch live.

Vishu Gupta, Founder & CEO, Flutin said, “We are excited to present a golden opportunity for all the Desi rappers in the country to make the most of their careers, even during these difficult pandemic times.”

Popular Punjabi musician and ‘mahaguru’ of the show, Sukhbir Singh said, “Following the rise of the Hip-Hop culture in our country in recent years, rapping has become quite a phenomenon and amateur rappers are nowadays very keen to express themselves. To this end, I believe that HomeStars Rapchik will be a path-breaking show for emerging Indian rappers. As a jury member, I am extremely proud to be a part of this virtual talent hunt which is no less exciting or competitive than any physical show; our endeavour will be to bring out the best talents in their country and give an amazing head-start to their rap music careers.”

Amongst the 1500+ entries received from individual performers across the country, the jury members of HomeStars Rapchik have already screened and shortlisted 15 artists.

A total of five episodes will be held during the course of the show and there will be eliminations based on online public voting after the end of each episode. In the concluding episode, i.e. the Finale scheduled to be held on 26 September, the top 3 contestants will battle it out amongst themselves to win the crown of “India ka sabse rapchik rapper”.

Thereafter, the final winner announcements will be made on October 01 and the winner, runner-up and 2nd runner up of the show will be rewarded with cash prizes of Rs 50k, 35k, and 15k respectively.