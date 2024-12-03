‘Homesick’ Adele to move to London following ‘disillusionment with Hollywood’

‘Hello’ hitmaker has surprised fans with a big decision. Adele is going to move to London with her fiancé Rich Paul because she is feeling “homesick”. The British songstress recently warned her fans that they would not see her for “an incredibly long time.” She revealed that she would be taking a break following the conclusion of her Las Vegas residency.

Speaking to Daily Mail, sources revealed that the singer has now “become disillusioned with Hollywood.” An insider told the outlet that Adele, who boasts an estimated worth of $220 million has started hunting for her new abode. Adele has given her team the instruction to find her a “beautiful and secure home in the capital.” While the singer only intends to spend the first half of the year in the US, she has no intentions to sell the grand $58 million Beverly Hills property she shares with her fiancé. Instead, she plans to divide her time between the US and the UK. “She plans on keeping her house in LA, but wants to spend at least half the year back home.”

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)



With her break from performing, Adele is now focused on spending more quality time in the UK with her 8-year-old son, Angelo, and Paul. Several fans are speculating that this may be the beginning of what some are dubbing an “early retirement” for the pop star. The source revealed, “Rich has been trying to talk her out of it, but Adele is a very strong woman.”

Also Read: Nargis Fakhri’s sister Aliya arrested for double murder and arson

Meanwhile, Adele’s property collection is set to grow significantly with her possible relocation back to London. She has arelady sold a few homes. These include a $3.6 million art deco house in Brighton and a $5 million Tudor manor in East Grinstead. However, she still owns an $11 million apartment in West London. The singer also owns a $13 million mansion in Kensington. She has been renovating it since 2021 but has yet to move into.

Adele concluded her Las Vegas residency on November 23 after performing at Caesars Palace’s Colosseum.