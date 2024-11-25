Adele bids tearful farewell to Las Vegas residency

Adele wrapped up her Las Vegas residency in an emotional final performance, sharing heartfelt words about her son Angelo and fiancé Rich Paul.

Speaking to fans during the concluding night of ‘Weekends With Adele’ at Caesars Palace, the Grammy-winning singer reflected on the decision to stay in one place for her son’s sake.

“I chose to do a residency because I hate touring,” Adele admitted. “But more importantly, I wanted to keep Angelo’s life as normal as possible. This setup let me be with him on weekends, even though he couldn’t always join me. I wouldn’t change it for the world.” Angelo is Adele’s son with ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Turning her gratitude to her fiancé, Adele praised Rich Paul for his unwavering support. “To my partner, Rich, thank you for always lifting me up and making me believe I can do anything,” she said. “There were times when I felt too tired or emotionally drained, but you’ve been my rock.”

Adele’s residency, which began in November 2022 after initial delays, was marked by standout moments, including a personal highlight in October when her idol, Celine Dion, attended a show.

“I cried for a week straight,” she revealed. “It felt like a full-circle moment—the reason I ever dreamed of performing in this venue was because of her.”

As the curtains close on this chapter, Adele announced plans to step away from the spotlight. “I have ten more shows, but after that, you won’t see me for quite some time,” she shared in a previous interview. “I’ll hold you all in my heart throughout my break.”

The ‘Hello’ singer’s residency was more than just a musical spectacle—it was a deeply personal journey.