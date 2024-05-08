xXx 4 keeps fans waiting, Vin Diesel’s ‘Riddick: Furya’ set to roll in August

Excitement is stirring among fans as they eagerly anticipate the return of Xander Cage, the daring spy brought to life by Vin Diesel in the adrenaline-pumping xXx series. While whispers of xXx 4 are circulating, the exact production schedule remains shrouded in mystery. In the meantime, enthusiasts can relive the action-packed thrill of “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” where Diesel shared the screen with Deepika Padukone as the formidable Serena Unger.

However, as we anticipate the forthcoming xXx 4, news has surfaced regarding Vin Diesel’s next venture. Brace yourselves as Diesel gears up once again, this time donning the persona of Richard B. Riddick for “Riddick: Furya,” the fourth installment in the Riddick franchise. Set to kick off production on August 26th, Diesel will traverse through Germany, Spain, and the U.K., delving into Riddick’s long-awaited return to his homeland, a place clouded by fragmented memories and looming uncertainty.

In “Riddick: Furya,” Riddick’s journey takes a treacherous turn as he confronts new adversaries and discovers fellow Furyans battling for survival against an ominous threat. With Diesel reuniting with acclaimed writer and director David Twohy, fans can expect an electrifying continuation of the saga. Adding to the anticipation, Diesel’s production company, One Race Films, along with collaborators Rocket Science and Thank You Studios, will spearhead the project.

While Diesel immerses himself in the world of Riddick, his plate remains brimming with exhilarating projects, including the much-anticipated “Fast and Furious” finale, the adaptation of Mattel’s “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots,” and Universal’s revival of “Kojak.” Recently, Diesel took to Instagram, hinting at the fierce competition among his upcoming projects vying for his attention, ultimately revealing that “Riddick: Furya” has emerged victorious in the race to commence filming.

As anticipation builds and Diesel shares tantalizing glimpses into his preparation for the role, fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can once again join Riddick on his epic journey.