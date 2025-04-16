xXx 4 is coming—But you won’t believe what’s in store for Vin Diesel!

Buckle up, action junkies — Vin Diesel might be dusting off his fur coat and grabbing his dirt bike again. Yep, ‘xXx 4’ is technically happening… eventually.

The fourth installment of the high-octane, tattoo-fueled ‘xXx’ franchise is in early development, but fans might be waiting a hot minute (or a few years) before Xander Cage comes crashing through their screens again.

Advertisement

The last time audiences saw Diesel’s adrenaline-addicted secret agent was back in 2017’s ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’. That movie had everything — motorbike-surfing, grenade-pin pulling with teeth, and, of course, Vin Diesel’s signature growl.

Advertisement

Despite getting a lukewarm response from critics, the film made a killing at the global box office, particularly in China. No wonder they want another go.

This next chapter, tentatively titled ‘xXx 4’, is being developed by production company The H Collective. DJ Caruso, who directed the third film, is reportedly back at the helm. So yes, expect more wild stunts, explosive set pieces, and a few new faces from the international action scene.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel)

According to H Collective CEO Nic Crawley, the massive success in China was a major factor in greenlighting the sequel. That means we could see another star from the Chinese film world stepping in — remember Donnie Yen’s slick performance as Xiang last time?

But hold on — before you start daydreaming about Diesel doing backflips off satellites — there’s a catch. Development is still in the very early stages, and no release date is in sight. That means it’s going to be a while before we see Xander back in action.

And what about that juicy ending from the last movie? Fans will remember Ice Cube’s character, Darius Stone, showing up to help the team, hinting at a much bigger, ‘Fast & Furious’-style shared universe. That ending teased a larger team-up and maybe even a bigger threat.

Could we finally get a buddy action flick with Vin Diesel and Ice Cube tag-teaming their way through global chaos? We can hope.

Back in 2018, there was also buzz around Jay Chou (yes, ‘The Green Hornet’ star) and Chinese actress Zoe Zhang joining the cast. But after all these years, it’s anyone’s guess whether those casting plans still stand.

So yes, ‘xXx 4’ is happening — just not tomorrow. Stay tuned, because when Xander Cage does return, it’s bound to be loud, wild, and unapologetically over-the-top.