xXx 4 star Vin Diesel shares unseen pic with Deepika Padukone from India trip

Vin Diesel, the beloved Hollywood star, just brought a wave of nostalgia for his Indian fans with a heartwarming throwback. Sharing a precious moment from his time in India promoting the action-packed flick “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” Vin posted an unseen snapshot featuring himself and his co-star, the stunning Deepika Padukone.

In this candid capture, Vin Diesel is seen gallantly assisting Deepika with her coat, while the movie’s director, DJ Caruso, casually sits in the backdrop aboard an auto-rickshaw. The picture resurfaces fond memories of their collaborative journey during the film’s promotional tour in 2017, a landmark moment as it marked Deepika’s grand entrance into Hollywood.

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Vin reminisced about his pledge to visit India with Deepika, a promise that he honored with the director by his side. Alongside the image, Vin poured out his emotions, revealing how a script sent by DJ Caruso struck a chord with his eldest daughter, Hania, evoking tears with its poignant narrative centered around sibling bonds.

Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to collaborate with esteemed directors repeatedly, Vin Diesel pondered over his upcoming projects, including sequels to fan-favorite franchises like “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em,” “Witch Hunter,” and “Fast.” However, amidst the lineup, the script that moved his daughter stands out, leaving him pondering over casting choices, with Jennifer Lawrence emerging as a suggestion for the sister role.

Meanwhile, in Deepika Padukone’s world, she’s been making waves with her latest venture, starring opposite Hrithik Roshan in the high-octane aerial action thriller “Fighter.”

As Vin Diesel shares this glimpse into their past adventures of xXx, fans have a sense of warmth and excitement, eagerly awaiting the next chapter in both their cinematic journeys.