xXx 4: Revisiting Nina Dobrev’s emotional farewell from 2016 set

Taking a stroll down memory lane, we reminisce about a heartfelt moment in 2016 when Nina Dobrev, renowned for her role alongside Deepika Padukone in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, shared a poignant selfie of the dynamic duo on Instagram. The actress, who had just wrapped up the filming of the movie, took to the social media platform to express her sentiments towards the entire Team xXx.

In a touching note accompanying the shared selfie, Nina Dobrev bid adieu to the movie set, saying, “Last day. So sad that this amazing adventure is over. So sad to be leaving my new XXX familia.” Clearly moved by the experience, she continued, “Another chapter is over. Going to miss being on set with such an incredibly hardworking group of people… So many beautiful souls.”

Dobrev extended her gratitude to the dedicated crew, acknowledging their relentless efforts throughout the lengthy and demanding shoot. “HUGE shout out to the entire crew. It’s been a long hard shoot, and they deserve a giant pat on the back and a long vacation . Loved getting to know each and every one of you! It’s been such a pleasure; wish it didn’t have to end! Fingers crossed for a sequel!!!! Until next time…Peace out Toronto.”

In the film, Nina Dobrev portrayed the character of tech nerd Becky, while Deepika Padukone embodied the role of Serena Unger. The movie, spearheaded by Vin Diesel as the protagonist, also boasted a star-studded cast including Michael Bisping, Tony Jaa, Samuel L. Jackson, and Ruby Rose.

As we revisit this nostalgic moment, it becomes evident that the camaraderie and hard work of the xXx team left a lasting impact on Nina Dobrev. Her genuine appreciation for the collaborative effort and the beautiful souls she encountered on set adds a personal touch to the behind-the-scenes dynamics of xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. The hope for a sequel lingers, and fans can’t help but echo Dobrev’s sentiments, eagerly anticipating the next chapter in this cinematic journey.

