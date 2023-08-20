Who was Felicia Montealegre? Carey Mulligan to play her in Maestro

The upcoming film “Maestro,” which delves into the life of American conductor Leonard Bernstein and his romantic journey with Chilean-American actress Felicia Montealegre, is generating quite a buzz. As the spotlight shines on Leonard’s personal life, let’s take a closer look at the intriguing figure of Felicia Montealegre.

Felicia Montealegre crossed paths with the renowned composer-conductor Leonard Bernstein in 1946, at a social gathering hosted by Claudio Arrau. Following an initial engagement that was ultimately called off, she entered into a relationship with Broadway and Hollywood actor Richard Hart, a connection that endured until his passing in 1951.

Felicia Montealegre’s career:

Montealegre carved a name for herself through her performances in televised dramas and in various theatrical roles, both on and off the Broadway stage. Notably, she shared the stage with symphony orchestras across the United States, where she assumed dramatic acting and narrating roles, often collaborating with her husband, the American composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein.

Felicia Montealegre Bernstein was a notable Costa Rican-Chilean actress and a committed social activist.

Her television debut took place on NBC’s Kraft Television Theatre on May 11, 1949, portraying Hygieia in Mary Violet Heberden’s “The Oath of Hippocrates,” alongside fellow actors Dean Harens and Guy Spaull.

In 1957, Montealegre took on her inaugural dramatic role in a classical music concert, serving as the narrator in Lukas Foss’s “Parable of Death,” based on Rilke’s mystical poem. This performance was part of a concert presented by the Syracuse Friends of Chamber Music.

Felicia Montealegre played a prominent role in Tom Wolfe’s influential 1970 essay, “Radical Chic: That Party at Lenny’s.”

Montealegre’s social activism:

In 1967, Montealegre co-founded “Another Mother for Peace,” an anti-war organization aimed at educating women about the Vietnam War. In 1970, her association with the Black Panther Party, where she hosted an event, garnered additional attention. This attention came through Tom Wolfe’s New York Magazine essay titled “Radical Chic: That Party at Lenny’s.” Two years later, she was among the arrested 100 individuals during an antiwar protest in Washington, D.C.

More about her:

Montealegre’s life came to an end by lung cancer. She passed away in East Hampton, New York, on June 16, 1978, at the age of 56.

In the upcoming film, Carey Mulligan plays Felicia Montealegre. This casting decision that has drawn criticism. Casting directors often assign Latinx roles to actors who are not part of the Latinx community. This underscores an ongoing challenge in the industry.