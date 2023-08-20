Martin Scorsese’s ‘Maestro’: Cast, plot, release date

Renowned filmmaker Martin Scorsese is making a return with his latest production, “Maestro.” This upcoming American biographical drama film delves into the intricate relationship between American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife, Felicia Montealegre. Here we bring you the cast, plot and release date of this film.

Maestro’s Cast:

The cast of “Maestro” includes Carey Mulligan in the role of Felicia Montealegre, Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein, Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke portraying Jamie Bernstein, Sarah Silverman as Shirley Bernstein, Michael Urie taking on the character of Jerome Robbins, Gideon Glick as Tommy Cothran, Sam Nivola playing Alexander Bernstein, Miriam Shor as Cynthia O’Neal, and Alexa Swinton appearing as Nina Bernstein.

Directed by Bradley Cooper himself, the screenplay is a collaboration with Josh Singer. The production team boasts names like Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, and Cooper, among others.

Advertisement

Maestro’s Plot:

The film narrates the captivating love story of Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre. Their journey begins at a chance encounter in 1946, leading to two engagements, a 25-year-long marriage, and the addition of three children. The movie delves into the emotional odyssey of its protagonists while exploring the dynamics of family and romance.

“Maestro” has been dubbed a heartfelt homage to both life and art. It takes viewers on a rollercoaster ride through the highs and lows of Leonard Bernstein’s illustrious career.

Netflix has already teased the audience with glimpses of Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan’s on-screen chemistry and the captivating historical setting of the film.

Maestro Release date:

Mark your calendars for the premiere of “Maestro” at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 2, 2023, where it will be competing for the prestigious Golden Lion. Following that, the film aims for a limited theatrical release on November 22, 2023. After that, it is making its way to Netflix for streaming on December 20, 2023.

Despite Bradley Cooper’s absence from the Venice Film Festival, “Maestro” continues to generate considerable buzz. The romance between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre promises to come alive on the big screen.