Voice of Sky-Byte in ‘Transformers’, Peter Spellos, Dies at 69

Renowned actor Peter Spellos, recognized for his roles in “American Dreams” and as a voice actor in “Transformers: Robots in Disguise,” has passed away at the age of 69. The actor succumbed to complications from pancreatic cancer at Francisca Hospice House in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Jennifer Smith, Spellos’ friend and acting student, shared the somber news on Facebook. Having been granted power of attorney for Spellos, Smith revealed that the actor was surrounded by love and care during his final days at the hospice.

Fred Olen Ray, another close friend of Spellos, expressed profound sorrow in a Facebook post, announcing the actor’s passing at 2:30 am. Ray highlighted the immense love and friendship Spellos enjoyed, describing him as having more friends than there are stars in the sky.

Advertisement

Spellos gained recognition among Transformers enthusiasts for his portrayal of Sky-Byte in the animated series “Transformers: Robots in Disguise,” a role he voiced for nearly 40 episodes. He was a familiar face at fan conventions, where he interacted with fans of the series.

Beyond Transformers, Spellos lent his voice to various projects, including BattleTech: The Animated Series and Bureau of Alien Detectors. Anime enthusiasts may recognize his contributions to shows like Black Jack, Bleach, Cowboy Bebop, Digimon: Digital Monsters, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex, Naruto, and Trigun. In the realm of video games, he contributed to titles like Seven Samurai 20XX and Star Ocean: Second Evolution.

In live-action, Peter Spellos left his mark with a notable role as Gus, the production assistant on the NBC series “American Dreams,” which ran for three seasons in the early 2000s. He also appeared in superhero shows like “The Guyver” and “Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman,” as well as popular TV shows like “ER,” “Married… with Children,” and “NewsRadio.” His filmography includes roles in “Men in Black II,” “Yes Man,” and other titles such as “Billy Frankenstein,” “Hard to Die,” “Dinosaur Island,” “Agent Red,” “Sorority House Massacre II,” and “In the Army Now.”