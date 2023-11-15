Barbra Streisand Intends to Leave US if Trump Wins Again

Renowned actor and singer Barbra Streisand reaffirmed her stance on leaving the United States if Donald Trump secures the presidency again. In a recent interview on “The Late Show” with Stephen Colbert, the outspoken Democrat, who actively campaigned for Hillary Clinton in 2016, expressed her aversion to residing in the country under Trump’s leadership.

Colbert probed Streisand on her potential destination if she were to leave, to which she nonchalantly replied, “Probably England, I like England.” This declaration echoes a similar sentiment she expressed before the 2016 election when she asserted she would consider relocating to Canada or another country if Trump emerged victorious.

Despite her previous vow to leave in the event of a Trump presidency, Streisand, like several other celebrities, opted to remain in the U.S. following the 2016 election. Notable figures such as Cher, Bryan Cranston, and Amy Schumer also made similar promises but stayed in the country after Trump’s win.

Streisand has a history of vocalizing her criticisms of Trump, labeling him the “Liar in Chief” and the “Groper in Chief.” She has characterized him as “so stupid” and “so ill-informed,” expressing deep disappointment in his 2016 electoral victory, which she described as “heartbreaking.”

In her 2018 album “Walls,” Streisand continued her critique of Trump. The song “Don’t Lie to Me” featured pointed lyrics questioning the manipulation of facts and the consequences of such actions on a global scale.

Reflecting on Trump’s presidency in 2021, Barbra Streisand referred to it as “four years in a black hole,” emphasizing the human toll of misinformation, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stressing the importance of truth, she urged leaders to be transparent, stating, “Tell people the truth; they can deal with it.” Streisand’s unwavering candor continues to shape her public narrative on politics and societal issues.