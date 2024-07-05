Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker welcome first baby; slam media intrusion

Vanessa Hudgens and her husband, Cole Tucker, have entered a new chapter in their lives as parents. On Wednesday, the 35-year-old actress, known for her role in “High School Musical,” and her 28-year-old MLB player husband were spotted leaving a Santa Monica hospital with their newborn, as reported by TMZ and Page Six.

Although the couple has yet to make a public announcement, sources reveal that they left the hospital on Tucker’s birthday, adding an extra layer of joy to the special occasion. The gender of the baby remains undisclosed at this time.

Hudgens first revealed her pregnancy in a memorable way, debuting her baby bump at the 2024 Oscars in March. She dazzled on the red carpet in a form-fitting black gown designed by Vera Wang Haute, making her pregnancy news a stylish affair.

The love story between Hudgens and Tucker began in May 2021. Despite keeping their relationship relatively private, they confirmed their engagement with a charming Instagram post in February 2023. By December, the couple had tied the knot in a dreamy wedding.

However, the joy of welcoming their first child was somewhat overshadowed by media intrusion. On Friday, Hudgens expressed her frustration on Instagram, criticizing the paparazzi for invading their privacy. “We’re disappointed that our family’s privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long-lens camera feeding the media,” she wrote.

Hudgens and Tucker have not yet shared any photos of their baby on social media. The first images of the family emerged via TMZ, showing Hudgens being wheeled out of the hospital, cradling her newborn, with Tucker close behind, ensuring their safety.

Hudgens has been vocal about her career and how she hopes her children will view her work. In a recent interview with E!, she shared her aspirations: “I’ll show my kids all my work. That’s why I chose things along the way in my career. I wanted to make sure that when I did have kids, there would be something for them to watch at every age.”

Most recently, Vanessa Hudgens starred in “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Her past relationships include notable actors like Austin Butler and Zac Efron.

As Hudgens and Tucker embrace parenthood, their fans eagerly await further updates and perhaps a glimpse of their newest family member.