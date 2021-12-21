Trailer rolls out for ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’

HBO Max has now released the anticipated preview of “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts”, the upcoming special that will reunite the actors and filmmakers from the movie series, which is set to stream on January 1st.

The person missing from the reunion will be the author of the series, J.K Rowling. Rowling is being attacked for the remarks she had made on the trans community a year ago after an op-ed article on “people who menstruate”.

The author now claims to be a victim of ‘cancel culture and calls herself a “trans-exclusionary radical feminist”.

“Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, which started the film series of the Wizarding World, was released in November of 2001. The special will celebrate the franchise’s 20th anniversary, reports ‘Variety’.

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts”, which will once again reunite the actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, was recorded at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London.

It will feature other actors from the series including Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch. Filmmakers David Heyman, Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell, and David Yates will also make appearances.

The trailer features the cast talking about the movies and festivities in the Great Hall.

Emma says, “It feels like no time has passed — and loads of time has passed.” Radcliffe says that something that had scared him was “the implication that the most meaningful thing in our life was done”, and that seeing everyone is “joyous”, he realizes “it wasn’t though”.

(With inputs from IANS)