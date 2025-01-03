Tom Holland reveals why he skips red carpets with Zendaya

Tom Holland isn’t one for stealing the spotlight when it comes to red carpets, especially when his girlfriend, Zendaya, is involved. In a recent interview, the ‘Spider-Man’ actor revealed his thoughtful approach to their public appearances.

“It’s not my moment, it’s her moment,” Holland shared. “And if we go together, it’s about us.”

The couple, who first sparked romance rumors after co-starring in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ in 2017, confirmed their relationship in 2021.

Since then, they’ve become one of Hollywood’s most beloved pairs, though they’ve kept their red carpet appearances together to a minimum. Their last joint outing was during the premiere of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ in 2021.

Holland also opened up about the lengths they go to for privacy when they step out, whether solo or together.

“We plan ahead,” he explained. “We call the theater, book in advance, and make sure there’s a private space for us.”

In a lighthearted moment from a recent ‘Dish Podcast’ interview, Tom Holland joked about the logistics of working with Zendaya on ‘Spider-Man’ and other projects. “Studios love it—one hotel room, separate drivers,” he quipped. “We’re not crazy. It’s work, alright!”

Beyond the humor, Holland highlighted the strength of their relationship, particularly in navigating the challenges of fame. “Zendaya and I have built a strong bond because we can relate to each other on something very unique,” he said.

Fans hoping for another red carpet appearance might get their wish when ‘Spider-Man 4’ hits theaters. In an October interview on the ‘Rich Roll’ podcast, Holland teased the upcoming film, sharing that the script has reignited his passion for the franchise.

“We’ve got a creative pitch and a draft, and it’s excellent,” he said. “Zendaya and I read it together, and we were literally bouncing around the living room. It’s a story worthy of the fans’ respect.”

While the script still needs fine-tuning, Holland’s enthusiasm is evident. “There’s a lot to figure out, but it’s exciting,” he added.