Tom Holland admits he googles Zendaya for THIS reason

Tom Holland recently opened up about a surprisingly sweet habit he has: he often finds himself Googling his girlfriend, Zendaya.

The star of the ‘Spider-Man’ franchise revealed that this digital inquiry is not born out of insecurity but rather a way to check in on her well-being. “The last thing I googled was actually Zendaya,” Tom Holland shared candidly. He explained, “I’m not on social media, and I delete it when I’m not using it,” which makes his online searches a means to stay connected.

Holland described his curiosity as stemming from a bit of anxiety, saying he wants to ensure everything is alright in Zendaya’s world. “Sometimes, I’ll check to see if everything’s good and to make sure we’re all cool,” he admitted. A quick search reassures him, as he can confirm, “She’s good.”

Advertisement

Their caring dynamic was on full display recently during the New York City launch party for Holland’s brand on October 24. In a heartwarming moment that quickly went viral, Holland was stepping in to shield Zendaya from overzealous fans. He gently asked the crowd for a bit of space.

The couple’s journey began on the set of ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ in 2017, and they have been dating since 2021. Despite the public interest in their relationship, both stars strive to maintain a level of privacy.

Zendaya spoke about the balance of public and private life in a past interview, stating, “I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love.” She added, “You can’t hide. That’s not fun either. I am navigating it more than ever now.”

Holland echoed similar sentiments when discussing their shared experiences. At the 2024 Critics Choice Awards, he fondly recalled watching their first ‘Spider-Man’ film together.

“Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch Spider-Man 1 and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again,” he said. For Holland, reliving those moments is a cherished experience: “It’s such a luxury, such a gift to be able to sit down and sort of relive your youth.”