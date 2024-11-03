Taapsee Pannu exposes Bollywood realities where heroes call the shots

In a recent interview, actor Taapsee Pannu opened up about the financial realities of being a leading lady in major Bollywood films, such as the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Dunki’ and Varun Dhawan’s ‘Judwaa 2’.

Contrary to popular belief, Pannu disclosed that her earnings from these big-budget films are not as high as many might assume. “I didn’t get paid a lot,” she explained.

Pannu noted that in the context of major films, male leads often exert significant influence over casting decisions. “The hero has a big say on who the heroine is going to be,” she shared, highlighting a pervasive mentality that can affect casting choices.

According to her, some male actors prefer to select co-stars who won’t outshine them. She revealed a lack of confidence that can limit opportunities for talented actresses. “Some heroes think, ‘Let me cast someone who will not overshadow me,’” she remarked.

Interestingly, Taapsee Pannu mentioned that she often earns more from projects where she is the headliner. “People think I do films like ‘Judwaa’ or ‘Dunki’ for money, that I get paid a lot. But it is the opposite,” she said.

Her roles in films like ‘Haseen Dillruba’ allow her to negotiate better pay. On the other side, projects featuring established male stars tend to undervalue her contributions. “They feel they are doing a favor by taking me in that kind of a film,” she said.

She expressed frustration at this ongoing trend. Her emphasis was that even audiences are becoming more aware of how casting decisions are in control of male leads. “Now, even the audience knows that heroes decide who the heroine is going to be in most of their films,” she said.

The actress, who has garnered acclaim for her performances in both commercial hits and critically acclaimed films, is no stranger to the challenges posed by this male-centric approach.

Since her debut in 2010, Taapsee Pannu has steadily built a reputation as a formidable force in Indian cinema. She first captured attention in the Hindi film industry with notable performances in ‘Baby’ (2015) and ‘Pink’ (2016).

Her trajectory continued to rise with films such as ‘The Ghazi Attack’ (2017), ‘Mulk’ (2018), and ‘Thappad’ (2020). The latter earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Actress.