Tamayo Perry, Pirates of the Caribbean actor, killed by shark in Hawaii

In a heartbreaking incident, 49-year-old Tamayo Perry, known for his roles in “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides” and “Blue Crush,” tragically lost his life to a shark attack while surfing off Oahu’s North Shore. Perry, who also worked as a lifeguard for the City and County of Honolulu, was attacked on Sunday, June 23, near Mālaekahana Beach.

The Honolulu Emergency Services Department received distress calls just before 1 p.m. local time, reporting a shark attacked a surfer. Shayne Enright, spokesperson for the department, confirmed that lifeguards swiftly responded to the scene on jet skis and brought Perry back to shore. Despite their efforts, Perry succumbed to his injuries, and EMS personnel pronounced him dead on site.

“This is an extremely difficult time for all of us,” Enright expressed during a press conference. “I ask for your kindness and your patience as we all just try to get through this next hour into these next weeks and months.”

Tamayo Perry began his career with the Ocean Safety department in July 2016, dedicating years to protecting and serving beachgoers. Following the tragic incident, Ocean Safety personnel posted shark warnings in the area to ensure public safety.

Perry was not only a talented actor but also a well-respected and beloved figure within the local community and the surfing world. Kurt Lager, Acting Chief of Honolulu Ocean Safety, praised Perry, stating, “Tamayo was a beloved lifeguard of all. He’s popular on the North Shore and respected as a professional surfer globally. Tamayo’s personality was infectious, and as much as people loved him, he loved everyone else more.”

The outpouring of grief continued with heartfelt words from Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, who called Perry’s death “a tragic loss.” The mayor highlighted Perry’s legendary status as a waterman and his deep respect within the community.

As the community mourns the loss of a cherished individual, many remember Perry not only for his on-screen performances but also for his dedication to ocean safety and his vibrant, caring nature. His passing leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew him and admired his work, both on and off the screen.