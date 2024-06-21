Donald Sutherland of ‘Hunger Games’ fame passes away at 88

Donald Sutherland, the celebrated Canadian actor adored for his captivating performances in films like ‘MASH,’ ‘Klute,’ and the ‘Hunger Games’ series, has passed away at 88. His son, Kiefer Sutherland, shared the news on social media on June 20.

Kiefer Sutherland took to social media to announce his father’s passing, stating, “With a heavy heart, I inform you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. I believe him to be one of the most significant actors in film history. Unfazed by any role, whether good, bad, or ugly, he loved what he did and did what he loved. A life well lived.”

Sutherland leaves behind an incomparable legacy, dominating the film industry since the 1960s with remarkable performances. Known for his piercing blue eyes and enigmatic grin, he brought to life a diverse array of characters, from villains to romantic leads to offbeat personalities. While younger audiences may recognize him as the authoritative president from the ‘Hunger Games’ series, Sutherland’s repertoire includes memorable roles in films such as “MASH’ (1970), ‘Klute’ (1971), ‘Invasion of the Body Snatchers’ (1978), and ‘Ordinary People’ (1980).

Following the news, colleagues, friends, fans, and public figures paid tribute to the actor.

Elliott Gould, Sutherland’s co-star in ‘MASH,’ shared with The Associated Press, “Donald was a giant, not only physically but as a talent. He was also enormously kind and generous… It’s never easy losing someone of Donald Sutherland’s caliber, both as a human being and an actor. This loss deeply affects me because Donald was like a brother to me and a significant influence on my career.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also honored Sutherland, describing him as “an extraordinary, legendary actor and a proud Canadian.”

Donald Sutherland was born on July 17, 1935, in New Brunswick, Canada, to a salesman and a mathematics teacher. Raised in Nova Scotia, he participated in school productions during his college years. Initially studying engineering at the University of Toronto, he later switched to English before pursuing acting in Britain. His breakthrough came with a role in the ensemble war film “The Dirty Dozen” (1967) before gaining widespread fame as Hawkeye Pierce in Robert Altman’s ‘MASH’ (1970).