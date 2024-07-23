Selena Gomez celebrates 32nd birthday with loving message from Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez celebrated her 32nd birthday in a heartwarming way, thanks to a loving tribute from her boyfriend, music producer Benny Blanco. Blanco, 36, took to Instagram on July 22 to share a touching throwback photo of him and Gomez, captured behind the scenes of their music video collaboration “I Can’t Get Enough” with J Balvin and Tainy back in 2019. In the snapshot, Blanco can be seen in a playful white teddy bear costume, mirroring the light-hearted spirit of their time together on set.

Accompanying the nostalgic image was another sweet snapshot showing Gomez holding a white teddy bear, similar to the costume Blanco wore. Blanco’s caption reminisced about their journey together, blending their professional collaboration with their blossoming personal relationship. “i used to play a teddy bear in ur music video and now i get to b urs in real life… happy bday bb ! i love u !” Blanco wrote, expressing his deep affection for Gomez.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by benny blanco (@itsbennyblanco)

Gomez responded warmly with a simple yet heartfelt comment under Blanco’s post, saying, “I love you.” The “Calm Down” singer also took to her own Instagram to mark the occasion, sharing a photo of herself surrounded by light pink and burgundy balloons. In her caption, Gomez thanked her fans and encouraged them to support the Rare Impact Fund, an initiative she launched in 2020 to support youth mental health.

Reflecting on the Fund’s impact, Gomez wrote, “I can’t believe it’s been four years since we launched the Rare Impact Fund,” adding, “To date, the Rare Impact Fund has raised over USD 15 million for youth mental health, supporting 26 organizations across 5 continents.” She continued, urging her followers to donate, emphasizing that any contribution would make a meaningful difference.

Gomez and Blanco went public with their relationship in December 2023, following six months of keeping it private. Since then, the couple has shared glimpses of their affection on social media, often posting heartfelt messages about each other. They’ve also been spotted together at various public events, from the Golden Globes to the Primetime Emmys, and even courtside at a basketball game between the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers in April.

In an interview earlier this year, Blanco hinted at a bright future with Gomez, describing her as his best friend and expressing admiration for their relationship. “When I look at her … I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this,” Blanco shared, illustrating the depth of their connection.

As Selena Gomez enters another year surrounded by love and support, her birthday serves not just as a celebration of her personal milestones but also as a reminder of her ongoing commitment to making a positive impact through her advocacy for mental health. Her partnership with Blanco continues to be a source of joy and inspiration, both personally and professionally, marking a chapter filled with love, gratitude, and meaningful contributions to the community.