Kamala Harris energizes campaign staff with Beyonce’s ‘Freedom’

Vice President Kamala Harris brought a powerful vibe to her campaign strategy session in Wilmington, Delaware, this Monday. Making a dramatic entrance to the invigorating beats of Beyonce’s anthem ‘Freedom,’ Harris set the tone for what promises to be an electrifying presidential bid.

The selection of ‘Freedom’ followed swiftly on the heels of President Joe Biden’s endorsement of Harris as the Democratic nominee for the upcoming 2024 election. This move has sparked widespread interest and support, signaling a significant moment in Harris’s political career.

Originally featured on Beyonce’s acclaimed 2016 album ‘Lemonade,’ ‘Freedom’ is renowned for its empowering lyrics and memorable collaboration with Kendrick Lamar. The track soared to the top of the Billboard 200 chart and earned a Grammy nomination, solidifying its place as a cultural touchstone.

While Beyonce herself has maintained a neutral stance on Harris’s campaign, her mother, Tina Knowles, took to Instagram to express enthusiastic support following Biden’s endorsement. Knowles praised Biden for his decision, describing it as a testament to his leadership and selflessness.

Harris’s fondness for Beyonce extends beyond her political life. Last August, she and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, attended Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour, underscoring their admiration for the music icon.

During the campaign staff meeting, captured footage shows Harris entering and exiting to the empowering beats of ‘Freedom.’ This choice of music not only energized the room but also symbolized Harris’s commitment to themes of liberation and empowerment in her campaign.

As Kamala Harris gears up for the challenges of the 2024 presidential race, her use of music and the public endorsements from influential figures like Tina Knowles underscore the growing momentum behind her candidacy. With ‘Freedom’ setting the stage, Harris is poised to bring a new energy and focus to the campaign trail, aiming to inspire voters across the nation.