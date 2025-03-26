Selena Gomez slams social media hate: “Women have it worse!”

Selena Gomez is no stranger to the pressures of fame, but when it comes to social media hate, she believes women have it much worse.

During a candid chat on the ‘On Purpose with Jay Shetty’ podcast, the singer-actress, along with her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco, opened up about the dark side of online scrutiny.

While Blanco admitted that he doesn’t pay much attention to what people say about him, Selena Gomez had a different take.

“Women definitely have it worse,” she said, explaining how the internet’s obsession with appearance, outfits, and personal choices affects female celebrities more intensely than their male counterparts.

The ‘Lose You to Love Me’ singer revealed that online comments even impact her red carpet experiences. “Most of the time, when I’m getting ready for an event, I’m just thinking, ‘I hope I can take the picture and sit down,’” she shared. Despite her massive fanbase, Gomez still finds herself navigating a constant wave of judgment—from not being “white enough” or “Mexican enough” to being scrutinized for her weight.

“When it comes to men, people don’t really care who they date or what they look like, but for women, it’s always a topic of conversation,” she pointed out. The negativity surrounding her weight has been particularly tough. “It’s a big one. And honestly, it makes me sad. Not even sad…maybe a little bitter. And I hate admitting that, but it’s true.”

On a lighter note, Blanco spilled a behind-the-scenes detail about their relationship—revealing that Gomez was ‘this close’ to missing his proposal. “She was grumpy that day and almost didn’t come,” he laughed. Thankfully, she showed up, and the rest is history.