Rumer Willis to star in comedy ‘My Divorce Party’

In the upcoming comedy ‘My Divorce Party’, the feature directorial debut of Heidi Weitzer, actor Rumer Willis has been roped to star.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michelle Meredith, the star of ‘The Morning Show’ will also be featured in this film. The indie comedy, which has just ended up with the production, chronicles future divorcee Xan, essayed by Desiree Staples, accumulating her dearest friends in Joshua Tress in order to celebrate her impending split for the revelation that she intends to burn her divorce settlement money in order to start fresh. Each friend has numerous opinions on what Xan should do, ensues Chaos — blow it at a strip club, save it or use it for self-care.

“I feel so privileged and grateful to be working with so many unbelievably talented women whom I not only look up to and I admire since we’ve started, but who genuinely truly make me laugh,” stated Willis in a statement.

Besides Willis and Meredith, the ensemble cast also includes Kimia Behpoornia, Sarah Hollis, Dionne Gipson, and Cap Peterson.

Geenah Krisht and Adrienne Childress share producer credits. Staples, Sam Fox, and Weitzer will executive produce.

