Laugh re Laugh theatre fest brings comedy extravaganza to Delhi

Prepare yourselves, Delhiites, for a rib-tickling extravaganza as the “Laugh re Laugh Theatre Festival” is set to grace the capital with two uproarious plays, promising an evening filled with laughter and joy. The festival, meticulously organized by the Kanupriya Theatre Company (KTC), is geared up to kick off the year with a bang, featuring a seasoned and stellar cast that guarantees an unforgettable experience.

Aakshay Yaduvanshi, the co-founder and co-director of KTC, expressed the collective sentiment, stating, “In the world we live in today, laughter and joy are more essential than ever. We wanted to curate an experience that goes beyond mere theatrical performances – a blend of dance, drama, and comedy to captivate our audience.”

The laughter-inducing spectacle includes two riveting plays set to unfold at the prestigious Kamani Auditorium. “Zamaana Kya Kahega?” is a musical play enriched with over 20 dance performances, delivering a romantic-comedy narrative. The play features the dynamic duo of Rakesh Bedi and Delnaaz Irani as accidental lovers caught in the whimsical twists of fate. The storyline, set in 2007, revolves around the love saga of Yash and Payal, portrayed by Bedi and Irani respectively. The advent of internet cafes plays cupid, adding a contemporary touch to this timeless tale of romance. Having garnered success with over 50 performances in Delhi-NCR, “Zamaana Kya Kahega?” promises to be a delightful ride through laughter and music.

On a parallel note, “Baap Ka Baap” brings forth a heartwarming narrative exploring the emotional ties between a doting father and his son. The cast includes the legendary Asrani, alongside Padmini Kolhapure, Naveen Bawa, and Chitrashi Rawat. The plot delves into the life of Jawan, a devoted father who selflessly raises his son Bacha, sacrificing his own desires for companionship and love. This play, laden with sentiments, guarantees to tug at the heartstrings of the audience.

The “Laugh re Laugh Theatre Festival” is not merely a theatrical event; it is a celebration of the human spirit through the prism of humor and emotions. Delhiites, brace yourselves for an evening of unparalleled entertainment, where the stage will come alive with laughter, dance, and drama, leaving you with cherished memories to carry into the coming year.