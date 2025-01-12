Aamir Khan confesses: “I’m a die-hard romantic, ask my wives”

Aamir Khan recently opened up about his romantic side, revealing that he’s a self-proclaimed “die-hard romantic.”

In a candid moment, Aamir Khan joked about his mushy nature, saying, “Actually, main bahut romantic aadmi hu. Ma kasam, main bahut romantic hu. Bahut funny lagta hai bolte hue par aap meri dono biwiyon se poochh sakte hain ye baat. Sach bol raha hu main. Because main hu uss type ka,” which translates to, “I’m a very romantic guy. I swear on my mother, I’m very romantic. It sounds funny, but you can ask both my wives. I’m telling the truth. I’m that type.”

Aamir’s love life has seen its fair share of ups and downs. He first married Reena Dutta in 1986, before his Bollywood breakthrough with ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ in 1988.

The couple, who share two children—Junaid and Ira—separated in 2002.

Aamir later found love with Kiran Rao, whom he met during the filming of ‘Lagaan’ in 2001, where she worked as an assistant director. The couple married in 2005, and they welcomed their son Azad in 2011 through surrogacy.

However, after a decade of marriage, Aamir and Kiran announced their separation in 2021.

Despite the end of their romantic relationships, Aamir and his ex-wives have maintained a strong bond. He continues to co-parent his son Azad with Kiran, and the two remain close friends.

Their professional relationship also endures, with Aamir supporting Kiran’s career. He co-produced her recent directorial project, ‘Laapataa Ladies’, which was selected as India’s official entry for the 2025 Academy Awards