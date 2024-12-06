Robert Pattinson hints at retirement following final stint as Gotham’s caped crusader

After the success of Matt Reeves’ 2022 blockbuster, ‘The Batman,’ which opened up a new avenue for the Batman film franchise, fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel. While fans of the franchise were initially apprehensive about Robert Pattinson playing the role, the actor defied expectations. Following this, in 2022, the makers confirmed the return of Gotham’s Caped Crusader, the sequel film in the planned trilogy. However, in a recent interview, Pattinson hinted at his retirement plans with the culmination of the ‘Batman’ trilogy.

In an interview with The New York Times magazine, Pattinson discussed the possibility of starring in all three films of the trilogy. He stated, “I could genuinely be retiring by the end of them. Not in a million years did I think I’d still be doing this when I got my first job. I can’t believe this is still going.” He further emphasised the importance of focusing on his work. He said, “The main thing is constantly remembering what your job is. It’s a discipline to not use your energy on anything other than that.”

Meanwhile, Warner Brothers greenlit the upcoming film in 2022, promising another installment of Reeves’ grunge and noir rendition of DC Comics’ masked vigilante’s saga. While the 2022 film, ‘The Batman,’ isn’t a central part of the DC Universe (DCU) or the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), it is part of a shared Batman universe. Reeves has complete creative control over the series. Meanwhile, there is no creative involvement of DC Studios’ James Gunn.

Robert Pattinson gained prominence at 17 with his role in ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire’ (2005). Subsequently, he achieved worldwide fame with the ‘Twilight series’ in which he played Edward Cullen. Over the years, he has appeared in several hit films. These include ‘Good Time,’ ‘The Lighthouse,’ and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ among others.

Moving ahead the actor has joined the cast list of Christopher Nolan’s secretive mega-starrer. The film will also star Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Anne Hathway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong’o. Moreover, Pattinson will also star in A24’s ‘Primetime.’ The slated thriller draws inspiration from the reality show ‘To Catch a Predator.’ The film will serve as the narrative chronicling the life of rising filmmaker Lance Oppenheim. Additionally, Pattinson’s next, Bong Joon-Ho’s sci-fi comedy ‘Mickey 17,’ will hit theatres on April 18, 2025.