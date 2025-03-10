‘Mickey 17’ rakes up the big bucks but still has a long way to go

Robert Pattinson’s sci-fi thriller ‘Mickey 17’ finally theatres on March 7. Bong Joon Ho, the Oscar-winning director behind ‘Parasite’ has helmed the drama. Based on Edward Ashton’s novel, ‘Mickey 7,’ the film stars Pattinson as Mickey Barnes. He plays a disposable employee sent on a mission to colonise a new planet. As he dies, one of his clones takes his place. However, the mission is in no way free of chaos. Following its release, the film has been raking up big numbers at the global box office, but it still has a long way to go to announce profits.

The sci-fi satire ‘Mickey 17’ opened to a collection of $24 million overseas and more than $50 million globally. The film boasts a stellar start at the box office owing to Bong Joon Ho and Robert Pattinson’s popularity. The title opened on February 28 in Korea and has since raked up $34.2 million overseas and $53.3 million globally. The collection also includes the film’s $19.1 million collection from its debut in North America.

However, the quest is nowhere over for the film. Warner Bros. invested a whopping sum of $118 million in production. Moreover, ‘Mickey 17’ cost another $80 million to market. As noted by Variety, the film needs to earn around $275 million to $300 million globally to get record profits during its big screen run.

The portal also broke down the film’s territory-wise collection and reception. Top-earning territories include Korea with $14.6 million following two weekends of release. Next up is its run in France with $2.9 million to start and the United Kingdom with $2.7 million to start. Meanwhile, the title tanked in China with only $1.3 million in its debut.

‘Mickey 17’ also features Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette, and Steven Yeun, among others. Moreover, moving ahead, Pattinson is also a part of Christopher Nolan’s ensemble project ‘The Odyssey’ alongside Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and others.