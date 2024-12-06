Billie Eilish calls social media her ‘cigarettes’ in honest confession

Billie Eilish has always been refreshingly open about her life, and her latest revelations shine a light on the complexities of navigating social media as a global pop sensation.

In a candid conversation, the 22-year-old Grammy winner likened her relationship with platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) to an unhealthy addiction—comparing it to smoking.

Eilish shared that while she has tried stepping away from social media for her mental well-being, the pull to reconnect remains strong. “I went off Instagram and TikTok a few months ago, which was awesome,” she admitted. Yet, the allure of engaging with fans, especially during tours, often draws her back.

Advertisement

The singer confessed her love for seeing fans’ reactions and behind-the-scenes footage from her performances. “I love interacting with the fans when I’m on tour,” she said. “I love seeing all the videos and angles, and I enjoy understanding how people feel about the show.”

Despite these positive moments, Eilish acknowledged how quickly her time online can spiral into something unhealthy. “I go on the internet to see the videos I want, but then I get sucked in,” she explained. “It’s my cigarettes—it’s really a problem.”

Eilish also touched on the bittersweet nature of connecting with her audience online. While she cherishes moments like Instagram Q&A sessions, she finds them increasingly challenging. “Some of it’s awesome, and I love it,” she noted. “But people can make that kind of thing really hard. It’s sad when a few ruin it for everyone else.”

This isn’t the first time Billie Eilish has been vocal about her complicated feelings toward social media. Back in 2020, she revealed that reading Instagram comments had become so toxic that she decided to quit them altogether. “They were ruining my life,” she shared at the time. “It’s crazy—sometimes the cooler the things you get to do, the more people seem to hate you.”

Eilish also discussed the internal conflict she feels about sharing personal aspects of her life online. On one hand, she wants to connect with fans who might relate to her experiences. On the other, she is cautious about revealing too much, knowing how quickly things can take a negative turn.