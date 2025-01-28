Quentin Tarantino teases final film as he takes break for fatherhood

Quentin Tarantino, the acclaimed filmmaker known for his unique style and groundbreaking films, recently shared his thoughts on stepping away from directing and his evolving focus on fatherhood.

Speaking at the Sundance Film Festival, Tarantino revealed that he’s in no rush to dive back into filmmaking, explaining that after three decades in the industry, he is enjoying a break from production.

“I’m in no hurry to jump into production right now. I’ve been doing that for 30 years,” Tarantino stated. The director, who is a father of two, emphasized that his current priorities are centered around his family.

“I kinda want to not end up doing whatever movie I end up doing until my son is 6,” he added, reflecting on his decision to pause his directorial career in recent years.

Despite his hiatus from filmmaking, Quentin Tarantino is far from idle. He confirmed that he is currently working on a project set to be completed by next year. However, he hinted that this could potentially be his final film, depending on its success.

“If that’s a smash hit, that might be my last movie,” he said, leaving fans wondering if this could mark the end of an era for the filmmaker.

Tarantino also touched on his exploration of other creative outlets during his break from directing. In 2021, he published his debut novel, a novelization of one of his films, showcasing his versatility as an author.

He explained that the rapid turnover of films—from theater to television—was a key factor in his desire to explore new avenues.

“The movie that plays in four weeks and by the second week you watch it on television. I didn’t get into it for diminishing returns,” he shared.

He also spoke passionately about the magic of the cinema experience, where the audience is fully immersed in the moment. “They pay a lot of money to get into that seat,” Tarantino said.

“You own the audience for that time. It’s not just about doing art, it’s about wowing them, it’s about giving them a great night out.” For him, the theater remains “the last frontier” of truly impactful storytelling.