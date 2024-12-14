‘Quantum of Solace’ Bond Girl Gemma Arterton slams the idea of a female 007

The character of James Bond created by Ian Fleming is one of the most iconic and sought-after roles of Hollywood. Every actor wants to have 007 status, don a black tuxedo, sport an Omega watch, and drive a swanky Aston Martin while saving the country. Over the years, several prolific actors have essayed the role, including Pierce Brosnan, Sean Connery, and Daniel Craig among others. Craig was the last man to have the ‘license to kill’ and he did five films under the franchise. Since, Craig’s departure, discussions about the next Bond have been a constant with some floating the idea of a female or a gay Bond. Now, ‘Quantum of Solace’ Bold girl, Gemma Arterton weighs in on the idea.

Also Read: Robert Pattinson hints at retirement following final stint as Gotham’s caped crusader

Advertisement

Gemma Arterton, who played Strawberry Fields in the film rebuffed the idea stating that a female Bond would be like a male Mary Poppins. Moreover, the actress stated that they should maintain the film franchise’s tradition. In an interview with The Times, the actress reflected on the discussion. “Isn’t a female James Bond like Mary Poppins being played by a man? They talk about it, but I think people would find it too outrageous. Sometimes you just have to respect the tradition. I don’t regret doing a Bond film, but I am perplexed why it has followed me around. I was only in the film for five minutes.”

Advertisement

Several social media users displayed a positive reception of the idea of a female M16 agent with the 007 number. However, casting producer Barbara Broccoli dismissed the idea. While she rebuffs the idea of changing the spy’s gender, she hopes that one day a female director directs a Bond film.

Speaking with The Guardian, she said, “Bond is male. He’s a male character. He was written as a male and I think he’ll probably stay as a male. And that’s fine. We don’t have to turn male characters into women. Let’s just create more female characters and make the story fit those female characters.”

Also Read: Daniel Craig doesn’t care about who inherits the ‘license to kill’ as James Bond

Meanwhile, the makers approached Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Luke Evans, Richard Madden, Theo James, Henry Golding and Cillian Murphy for the role, reportedly. However, there is no official confirmation on who will take the franchise forward. Daniel Craig first essayed the role of James Bond for the 2006 film ‘Casino Royale.’ Subsequently, he starred in ‘Quantum of Solace,’ ‘Skyfall,’ ‘Spectre’ and lastly, ‘No Time to Die.’ Moving ahead, fans are curious and anxious to find out who will play the next Bond, James Bond.