Veteran star Helen Mirren calls out the ‘James Bond’ franchise for its ‘profound sexism’

The ‘James Bond’ franchise has been making headlines for a while now following Amazon taking creative control from the Broccoli family. Previously, the Broccoli family were the custodians of the franchise. The Broccoli family, which created all the titles from ‘Dr No’ to ‘No Time to Die’ has taken a step back. The development comes after Amazon acquired MGM and its extensive catalogue which also includes the James Bond films. Since the development, debates regarding Bond’s gender and nationality have gained traction. Now, veteran star Helen Mirren calls out the franchise’ ‘profound sexism’ stating that Bond should not be a female. She states that a female spy deserves her own film.

In a recent interaction, Helen Mirren opined on the Bond franchise. While she was all praises for her ‘Mobland’ co-star Pierce Brosnan, she slammed the film franchise. Speaking with Standard, she said, “I have to say I was never a great ward [of Bond]. I’m a huge fan of Pierce Brosnan. I mean massive fan. I mean, oh my God. Obviously, he’s gorgeous and everything, and I think he’s fabulous in MobLand, but he also happens to be one of the nicest people you’ll ever have the pleasure to work with. And indeed Daniel Craig, who I’ve met and know a little bit, again – a very lovely, gracious person.”

Advertisement

She added, “The whole series of James Bond, it was not my thing. It really wasn’t. I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were in James Bond.” She believes that the franchise’s sexism cannot be masked by casting a female 007. On the other hand, she states that women should get to play stories of real female spies.

Advertisement

Mirren said, “The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism. Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service, they always have been. And very brave. If you hear about what women did in the French Resistance, they’re amazingly, unbelievably courageous. So, I would tell real stories about extraordinary women who’ve worked in that world.”

Meanwhile, recently reports surfaced that Amazon is not going to change the spy’s gender or nationality. Moreover, Brosnan had also said that James Bond should be British and not American.

Also Read: MobLand cast: Check out the A-list stars running this crime empire!

With discussions about the franchise’s future ripe, details of the actor succeeding Daniel Craig remain under wraps.